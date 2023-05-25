Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.7813: Right on the Precipice

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 3.82% at $0.87. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8888 and sunk to $0.7987 before settling in for the price of $0.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOS posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7009, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7813.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 21.50% institutional ownership.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, ATOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.0496.

Raw Stochastic average of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.75% that was lower than 70.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.