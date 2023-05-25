Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) 14-day ATR is 0.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) established initial surge of 0.80% at $2.51, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.57 and sunk to $2.3901 before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$2.69.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $216.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.34.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18 employees. It has generated 8,006,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.36, operating margin was +13.60 and Pretax Margin of +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bit Digital Inc. industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.71.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.39% that was lower than 111.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.