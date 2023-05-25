Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Camden Property Trust (CPT) EPS is poised to hit 0.36 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Trending

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.04% to $103.71. During the day, the stock rose to $105.70 and sunk to $103.55 before settling in for the price of $105.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $97.74-$146.79.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 9.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1650 workers. It has generated 866,462 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 395,529. The stock had 89.28 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.62, operating margin was +18.40 and Pretax Margin of +46.48.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Camden Property Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.14%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 5,337 shares at the rate of 110.35, making the entire transaction reach 588,938 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 246,799. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s EVP – Real Estate Investments sold 10,292 for 112.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,158,551. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,667 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +45.65 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.34, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.46.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

[Camden Property Trust, CPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.28% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.15% that was lower than 25.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) 14-day ATR is 1.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.82% to $23.67. During...
Read more

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) return on Assets touches 1.07: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.33%...
Read more

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.50 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for...

Sana Meer -
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) flaunted slowness of -3.09% at $26.02, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.