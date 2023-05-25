Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) 14-day ATR is 0.28: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Trending

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 3.26% at $5.70. During the day, the stock rose to $5.84 and sunk to $5.37 before settling in for the price of $5.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLBT posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$6.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1005 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.25, operating margin was +1.11 and Pretax Margin of +44.62.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.72%, in contrast to 18.60% institutional ownership.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +42.90 while generating a return on equity of 44,830.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.22.

In the same vein, CLBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.74% that was lower than 43.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Manchester United plc (MANU) last month performance of -7.05% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer -
Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.77% to $19.52. During the day,...
Read more

The key reasons why Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is -11.68% away from 52-week high?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.85%...
Read more

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) latest performance of 2.46% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) established initial surge of 2.46% at $0.29, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.