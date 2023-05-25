Search
Sana Meer
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) volume exceeds 1.34 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 23, 2023, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) opened at $0.721, higher 2.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7795 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Price fluctuations for CJJD have ranged from $0.61 to $9.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Looking closely at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 366.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4048, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9101. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7757. Second resistance stands at $0.8073. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8352. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7162, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6883. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6567.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

There are currently 5,337K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 164,390 K according to its annual income of -3,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,699 K and its income totaled -138 K.

