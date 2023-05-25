Search
Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.43

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 0.56% at $14.43. During the day, the stock rose to $14.61 and sunk to $14.02 before settling in for the price of $14.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$27.03.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 79.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.92.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 10.26, making the entire transaction reach 359,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,612,789. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,000 for 10.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 368,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,647,789 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.69, and its Beta score is 2.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.93.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.95% that was lower than 69.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) went down -2.02% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

-
Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.02% to $48.51....
Read more

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) last month volatility was 5.48%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Okta Inc. (OKTA) average volume reaches $2.32M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) established initial surge of 1.50% at $84.67, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Subscribe

 

