Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Dover Corporation (DOV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.35

Company News

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) flaunted slowness of -2.64% at $135.64, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $138.84 and sunk to $135.40 before settling in for the price of $139.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOV posted a 52-week range of $114.49-$160.66.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $138.35.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 25000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 340,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,615. The stock had 5.89 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.09, operating margin was +16.67 and Pretax Margin of +15.13.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dover Corporation industry. Dover Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 34,972 shares at the rate of 143.25, making the entire transaction reach 5,009,644 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,878. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24, Company’s Vice President, Tax sold 2,203 for 126.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 277,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,353 in total.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.10% and is forecasted to reach 9.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dover Corporation (DOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.49, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.96.

In the same vein, DOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.33, a figure that is expected to reach 2.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dover Corporation (DOV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dover Corporation, DOV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.99% While, its Average True Range was 3.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Dover Corporation (DOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.02% that was lower than 26.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) average volume reaches $2.08M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.06% to $15.60....
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Kubient Inc. (KBNT) last week performance was -9.48%

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock's movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.62% to...
Read more

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) volume hits 1.42 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
As on May 24, 2023, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) started slowly as it slid -0.55% to $64.98. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

