Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.32 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.63% to $11.40. During the day, the stock rose to $11.72 and sunk to $11.355 before settling in for the price of $11.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBC posted a 52-week range of $9.93-$21.54.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1950 employees. It has generated 361,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.11 and Pretax Margin of +33.11.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director sold 1,320 shares at the rate of 11.21, making the entire transaction reach 14,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,214. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Director sold 1,150 for 11.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,892. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,097 in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.95.

In the same vein, EBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

[Eastern Bankshares Inc., EBC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.47% that was lower than 51.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

