FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.65

As on May 24, 2023, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) started slowly as it slid -4.24% to $2.14. During the day, the stock rose to $2.21 and sunk to $2.11 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCEL posted a 52-week range of $1.77-$5.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $405.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $940.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 513 employees. It has generated 254,355 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -278,211. The stock had 6.60 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.30, operating margin was -108.78 and Pretax Margin of -112.21.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 44.90% institutional ownership.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.38 while generating a return on equity of -19.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.92.

In the same vein, FCEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FuelCell Energy Inc., FCEL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.68 million was better the volume of 10.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.34% that was higher than 73.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.