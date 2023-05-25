Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.09: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $3.05. During the day, the stock rose to $3.08 and sunk to $2.93 before settling in for the price of $3.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$4.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.85 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11934 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.37, operating margin was -91.77 and Pretax Margin of -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.55%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 40.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.20.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB]. Its last 5-days volume of 38.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 16.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.16% that was higher than 60.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.