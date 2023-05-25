Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) went down -2.30% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.30% at $4.68. During the day, the stock rose to $4.80 and sunk to $4.65 before settling in for the price of $4.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 17.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $617.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $432.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.48.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 36.00% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.80%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.59% that was lower than 49.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.