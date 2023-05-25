Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.34M

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.99% to $79.62. During the day, the stock rose to $80.33 and sunk to $79.00 before settling in for the price of $80.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOLX posted a 52-week range of $59.78-$87.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $244.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6944 employees. It has generated 700,288 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,500. The stock had 4.95 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.07, operating margin was +33.89 and Pretax Margin of +32.66.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Hologic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 100.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Div. President, GYN Surgical sold 2,390 shares at the rate of 83.73, making the entire transaction reach 200,115 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,212. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 9,128 for 85.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 778,445. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,298 in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.88) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +26.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hologic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.55, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.21.

In the same vein, HOLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

[Hologic Inc., HOLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.28% that was lower than 20.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.