ING Groep N.V. (ING) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.45 million

As on May 24, 2023, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) started slowly as it slid -1.53% to $12.83. During the day, the stock rose to $12.95 and sunk to $12.82 before settling in for the price of $13.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$14.72.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.56 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.61.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 58693 employees. It has generated 551,104 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +18.45 and Pretax Margin of +16.15.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.85, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ING Groep N.V., ING], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.36 million was lower the volume of 4.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.10% that was lower than 35.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.