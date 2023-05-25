Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Open at price of $12.41: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on May 24, 2023, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) started slowly as it slid -7.88% to $11.58. During the day, the stock rose to $12.84 and sunk to $11.50 before settling in for the price of $12.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IE posted a 52-week range of $7.01-$16.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -198.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.50.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 244 employees. It has generated 34,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -613,988. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1249.59, operating margin was -1565.94 and Pretax Margin of -1891.03.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Copper industry. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.40%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s VP, Corporate Development sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 13.48, making the entire transaction reach 673,815 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,000 for 10.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,058. This particular insider is now the holder of 334,761 in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -1775.04 while generating a return on equity of -131.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -198.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 489.21.

In the same vein, IE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.10, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ivanhoe Electric Inc., IE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was better the volume of 0.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.25% that was higher than 62.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.