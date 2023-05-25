Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.55 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.38% at $29.22. During the day, the stock rose to $29.385 and sunk to $29.035 before settling in for the price of $29.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNPR posted a 52-week range of $25.18-$34.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $322.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $320.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10901 employees. It has generated 486,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 43,207. The stock had 4.77 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.37, operating margin was +10.17 and Pretax Margin of +10.12.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 shares at the rate of 29.14, making the entire transaction reach 182,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 931,496. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 for 29.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 183,079. This particular insider is now the holder of 937,746 in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.21, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70.

In the same vein, JNPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.99% that was lower than 21.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.