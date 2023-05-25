Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) latest performance of -0.51% is not what was on cards

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) flaunted slowness of -0.51% at $109.31, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $109.98 and sunk to $108.485 before settling in for the price of $109.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $62.57-$115.31.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.99.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 4,350 shares at the rate of 115.00, making the entire transaction reach 500,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,859. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 12, Company’s VP AND CONTROLLER sold 1,000 for 97.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,493. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,384 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.99) by $0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.17, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.29.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.75, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.29% that was lower than 22.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.