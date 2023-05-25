LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) last month performance of 18.81% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.64% to $26.78. During the day, the stock rose to $27.00 and sunk to $25.77 before settling in for the price of $26.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAMP posted a 52-week range of $15.37-$30.74.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 24.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 377,612 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -24,166. The stock had 2.87 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.11, operating margin was -12.12 and Pretax Margin of -6.63.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 23.37, making the entire transaction reach 467,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,605. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L sold 10,000 for 23.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 231,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 238,605 in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.40 while generating a return on equity of -3.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.16.

In the same vein, RAMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

[LiveRamp Holdings Inc., RAMP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.25% that was lower than 36.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.