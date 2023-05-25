NIO Inc. (NIO) 14-day ATR is 0.48: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.49% to $7.92. During the day, the stock rose to $8.21 and sunk to $7.72 before settling in for the price of $8.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $7.33-$24.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.54 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 26763 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.78, operating margin was -32.94 and Pretax Margin of -29.19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.30%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [NIO Inc., NIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 56.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 44.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.04% that was higher than 61.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.