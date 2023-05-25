No matter how cynical the overall market is Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) performance over the last week is recorded -7.85%

As on May 24, 2023, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) started slowly as it slid -7.83% to $173.20. During the day, the stock rose to $176.63 and sunk to $169.74 before settling in for the price of $187.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $133.48-$198.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $507.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $504.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $186.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.82.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 8,751 shares at the rate of 189.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,653,939 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,871. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 26,250 for 187.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,908,976. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,871 in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.6) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.15, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.82.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Analog Devices Inc., ADI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.66 million was better the volume of 3.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.28% While, its Average True Range was 5.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.80% that was higher than 28.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.