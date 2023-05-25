No matter how cynical the overall market is Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) performance over the last week is recorded -42.69%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -32.38% at $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.15 and sunk to $0.128 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDRX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$20.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4421, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.2629.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 20 employees. It has generated 25,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -283,556. The stock had 0.54 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1250.07 and Pretax Margin of -1214.31.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1095.28 while generating a return on equity of -112.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.65.

In the same vein, BDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.78.

Technical Analysis of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0344.

Raw Stochastic average of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.93% that was lower than 188.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.