Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) performance over the last week is recorded -42.69%

Trending

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -32.38% at $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.15 and sunk to $0.128 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDRX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$20.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4421, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.2629.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 20 employees. It has generated 25,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -283,556. The stock had 0.54 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1250.07 and Pretax Margin of -1214.31.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1095.28 while generating a return on equity of -112.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.65.

In the same vein, BDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.78.

Technical Analysis of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0344.

Raw Stochastic average of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.93% that was lower than 188.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The key reasons why Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is -74.82% away from 52-week high?

Steve Mayer -
Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.42% to $1.21. During the...
Read more

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) latest performance of -1.34% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) recent quarterly performance of 24.93% is not showing the real picture

Sana Meer -
Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) flaunted slowness of -3.10% at $17.79, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.