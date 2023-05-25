No matter how cynical the overall market is Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) performance over the last week is recorded -14.55%

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) flaunted slowness of -6.30% at $20.38, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $22.07 and sunk to $19.97 before settling in for the price of $21.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCVL posted a 52-week range of $19.42-$29.70.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $587.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.10, operating margin was +11.62 and Pretax Margin of +11.66.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Shoe Carnival Inc. industry. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 67.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director sold 1,154 shares at the rate of 26.06, making the entire transaction reach 30,073 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,244. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s Director sold 1,665 for 24.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,027. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,398 in total.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.8) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.72 while generating a return on equity of 22.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.15, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, SCVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Shoe Carnival Inc., SCVL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.32% that was higher than 40.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.