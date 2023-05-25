No matter how cynical the overall market is SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) performance over the last week is recorded 11.13%

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.24, soaring 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.49 and dropped to $5.22 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SOFI’s price has moved between $4.24 and $8.52.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 59.80%. With a float of $870.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $929.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.61, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 504,706. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 108,000 shares at a rate of $4.67, taking the stock ownership to the 6,488,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 200,000 for $5.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,093,120. This insider now owns 101,582 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

The latest stats from [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 38.1 million was inferior to 38.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.60. The third major resistance level sits at $5.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.91.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.12 billion based on 940,896K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,763 M and income totals -320,410 K. The company made 607,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.