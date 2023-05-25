No matter how cynical the overall market is TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) performance over the last week is recorded -2.01%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.72% at $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.73 and sunk to $0.7088 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMC posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$1.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $210.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7978, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8985.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. TMC the metals company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s Chief Development Officer sold 60,660 shares at the rate of 0.78, making the entire transaction reach 47,533 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 512,777. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s Chief Ocean Scientist sold 52,031 for 0.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,502. This particular insider is now the holder of 420,876 in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -254.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 30.40 per share during the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, TMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0382.

Raw Stochastic average of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.25% that was lower than 90.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.