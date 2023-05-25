Nokia Oyj (NOK) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.23% to $3.94. During the day, the stock rose to $4.015 and sunk to $3.93 before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOK posted a 52-week range of $3.95-$5.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 158.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.64.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 158.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.79, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 411.54.

In the same vein, NOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

[Nokia Oyj, NOK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Nokia Oyj (NOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.26% that was lower than 27.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.