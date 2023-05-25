Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) volume hits 7.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.11% at $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1575 and sunk to $0.135 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVOS posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$2.14.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.10% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -526.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1304, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4519.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.92%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -526.30%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77.

In the same vein, NVOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13.

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 22.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0238.

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.07% that was higher than 147.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.