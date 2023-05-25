Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) EPS is poised to hit 0.45 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.64% to $11.02. During the day, the stock rose to $11.115 and sunk to $10.815 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$20.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. It has generated 407,322 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,794. The stock had 5.74 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.98, operating margin was +7.54 and Pretax Margin of +6.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 58,335 shares at the rate of 18.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,087,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 273,108. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 for 16.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,823. This particular insider is now the holder of 331,443 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.51, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.23.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

[Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., PTEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.50% that was lower than 53.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.