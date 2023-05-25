Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) last week performance was 6.62%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 1.40% at $10.14. During the day, the stock rose to $10.30 and sunk to $9.96 before settling in for the price of $10.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCS posted a 52-week range of $8.19-$10.56.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $612.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $602.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2375 employees. It has generated 272,156 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,359. The stock had 8.22 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.42, operating margin was +6.81 and Pretax Margin of +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,038 shares at the rate of 10.17, making the entire transaction reach 30,885 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,133. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer sold 199,605 for 10.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,030,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 176,171 in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.95.

In the same vein, CCCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.37% that was higher than 25.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.