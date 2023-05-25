Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Kubient Inc. (KBNT) last week performance was -9.48%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.62% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.545 and sunk to $0.46 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBNT posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$1.60.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 48.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6410, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8938.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -32.21, operating margin was -462.33 and Pretax Margin of -566.69.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Kubient Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.83%, in contrast to 19.90% institutional ownership.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -566.69 while generating a return on equity of -71.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kubient Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.60%.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, KBNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kubient Inc., KBNT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0733.

Raw Stochastic average of Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.35% that was higher than 105.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.