Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Kubient Inc. (KBNT) last week performance was -9.48%

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.62% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.545 and sunk to $0.46 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBNT posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$1.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 48.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6410, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8938.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -32.21, operating margin was -462.33 and Pretax Margin of -566.69.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Kubient Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.83%, in contrast to 19.90% institutional ownership.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -566.69 while generating a return on equity of -71.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kubient Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.60%.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, KBNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kubient Inc., KBNT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0733.

Raw Stochastic average of Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.35% that was higher than 105.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) average volume reaches $2.08M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Steve Mayer -
Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.06% to $15.60....
Read more

Dover Corporation (DOV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.35

Shaun Noe -
Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) flaunted slowness of -2.64% at $135.64, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) volume hits 1.42 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
As on May 24, 2023, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) started slowly as it slid -0.55% to $64.98. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.