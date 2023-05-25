Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) last week performance was 8.65%

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.04% to $135.84. During the day, the stock rose to $137.18 and sunk to $135.32 before settling in for the price of $135.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $90.00-$141.96.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $122.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7799 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.43, operating margin was -18.13 and Pretax Margin of -25.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s President sold 68,351 shares at the rate of 122.12, making the entire transaction reach 8,347,154 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 262,678. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 13, Company’s Chairman, CEO sold 68,351 for 122.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,347,154. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,678 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.68) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.35.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

[Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.99% While, its Average True Range was 3.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.19% that was higher than 35.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.