Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) average volume reaches $22.39M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 1.53% at $11.97. During the day, the stock rose to $12.05 and sunk to $11.77 before settling in for the price of $11.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $8.88-$16.04.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 235.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.13, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 22.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.28% that was lower than 42.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.