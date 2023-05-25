Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) 14-day ATR is 0.73: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.30% to $4.24. During the day, the stock rose to $5.29 and sunk to $4.01 before settling in for the price of $4.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $3.11-$12.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 0.39, making the entire transaction reach 780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,541. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 for 0.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 780. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,541 in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$2.4 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$3.24) by $0.84. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.70%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.92, a figure that is expected to reach -3.24 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

[Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.87% that was higher than 123.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.