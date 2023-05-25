QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 14-day ATR is 2.73: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) flaunted slowness of -0.52% at $103.02, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $103.14 and sunk to $101.58 before settling in for the price of $103.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $101.93-$156.66.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $121.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51000 employees. It has generated 866,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 254,627. The stock had 9.59 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.84, operating margin was +33.49 and Pretax Margin of +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the QUALCOMM Incorporated industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 124.19, making the entire transaction reach 310,468 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,105. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 124.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 310,132. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,605 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.99) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.10% and is forecasted to reach 9.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.96, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.18.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.57.

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.57% that was lower than 32.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.