Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $29.10M

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.27% to $14.38. During the day, the stock rose to $14.42 and sunk to $13.60 before settling in for the price of $14.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $11.68-$40.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $930.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $801.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.70.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,902 shares at the rate of 20.78, making the entire transaction reach 60,304 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,902. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for 18.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,254. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,000 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.80% and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.11.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.08, a figure that is expected to reach -1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

[Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.84% that was lower than 73.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.