Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 24, 2023, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.39% to $0.45. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.3678 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STRC posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$4.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4226, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2971.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 18.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 32,000 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 15,261 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 958,807. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 14,765 for 0.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 336,458 in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.67.

In the same vein, STRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, STRC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was better the volume of 0.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0471.

Raw Stochastic average of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.32% that was higher than 95.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.