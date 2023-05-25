Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is -10.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 24, 2023, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) started slowly as it slid -2.19% to $47.42. During the day, the stock rose to $48.18 and sunk to $46.66 before settling in for the price of $48.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STNG posted a 52-week range of $28.50-$64.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 334.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.12, operating margin was +54.48 and Pretax Margin of +40.77.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 56.10% institutional ownership.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.22) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.77 while generating a return on equity of 29.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 334.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.68 in the upcoming year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.21, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.69.

In the same vein, STNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Scorpio Tankers Inc., STNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was lower the volume of 1.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.75% that was lower than 45.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.