Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) 14-day ATR is 0.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -13.91% at $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.57 and sunk to $1.23 before settling in for the price of $1.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHPH posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$126.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3251.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.30%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s CEO and Chairman sold 8,372 shares at the rate of 1.60, making the entire transaction reach 13,437 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,085,200. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s Director sold 4,366 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,007. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,221 in total.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -100.12.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.10%.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, SHPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.2998.

Raw Stochastic average of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.14% that was higher than 119.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) last month performance of 18.81% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer -
LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.64% to $26.78. During the day,...
Read more

The key reasons why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is -12.27% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock's movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) set off with pace as it heaved 2.88% to $0.72.
Read more

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) latest performance of -2.37% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) flaunted slowness of -2.37% at $41.28, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023.
Read more

