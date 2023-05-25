Search
admin
admin

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Moves 14.30% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 14.30% at $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.578 and sunk to $0.485 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLIS posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$1.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -118.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4930, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6126.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 242 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -447.43, operating margin was -3086.14 and Pretax Margin of -3094.52.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.17%, in contrast to 47.30% institutional ownership.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -3094.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -118.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.13 in the upcoming year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94.

In the same vein, TLIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0403.

Raw Stochastic average of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.31% that was higher than 55.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) volume hits 7.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

-
Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.01% to $25.51. During...
Read more

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 20 Days SMA touch 4.91%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) set off with pace as it heaved 1.00%...
Read more

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) plunge -4.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe -
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) flaunted slowness of -3.92% at $7.10, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.