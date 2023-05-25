Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Moves 14.30% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 14.30% at $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.578 and sunk to $0.485 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLIS posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$1.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -118.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4930, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6126.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 242 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -447.43, operating margin was -3086.14 and Pretax Margin of -3094.52.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.17%, in contrast to 47.30% institutional ownership.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -3094.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -118.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.13 in the upcoming year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94.

In the same vein, TLIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0403.

Raw Stochastic average of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.31% that was higher than 55.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.