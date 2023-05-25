The key reasons why China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is -90.48% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) set off with pace as it heaved 23.44% to $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.44 and sunk to $0.32 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$4.15.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3574, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0542.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.79%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2011, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.2) by -$0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Going through the that latest performance of [China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.66 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0559.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.88% that was higher than 104.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.