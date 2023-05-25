The key reasons why Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is -67.66% away from 52-week high?

As on May 24, 2023, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) started slowly as it slid -2.88% to $8.10. During the day, the stock rose to $8.371 and sunk to $8.08 before settling in for the price of $8.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPWK posted a 52-week range of $6.56-$25.05.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 850 employees. It has generated 727,433 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -105,747. The stock had 9.39 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.06, operating margin was -14.86 and Pretax Margin of -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Upwork Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,572 shares at the rate of 8.36, making the entire transaction reach 21,507 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,036. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s President & CEO sold 22,946 for 8.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,283. This particular insider is now the holder of 986,352 in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74.

In the same vein, UPWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Upwork Inc., UPWK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.47 million was lower the volume of 1.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.48% that was lower than 56.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.