United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) EPS growth this year is 53.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.25% to $7.87. During the day, the stock rose to $7.92 and sunk to $7.825 before settling in for the price of $7.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$8.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 13.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19426 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.00, operating margin was +35.50 and Pretax Margin of +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.28, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

[United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.13% that was lower than 30.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.