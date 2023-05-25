Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.98 million

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.39% to $127.42. During the day, the stock rose to $127.67 and sunk to $125.53 before settling in for the price of $126.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UHS posted a 52-week range of $82.50-$154.65.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 71200 employees. It has generated 142,850 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,195. The stock had 7.12 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.92, operating margin was +7.92 and Pretax Margin of +6.46.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Universal Health Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 102.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 1,680 shares at the rate of 134.64, making the entire transaction reach 226,189 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,316. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 25,000 for 139.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,477,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 93,800 in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.19) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.04 while generating a return on equity of 11.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.53, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 111.84.

In the same vein, UHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.41, a figure that is expected to reach 2.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

[Universal Health Services Inc., UHS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.86% that was higher than 28.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.