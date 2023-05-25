Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) last month performance of -4.35% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) flaunted slowness of -2.06% at $28.59, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $29.22 and sunk to $28.51 before settling in for the price of $29.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$39.29.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $733.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $725.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.41.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Weyerhaeuser Company industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 1,781 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 53,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,507. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s President and CEO sold 1,800 for 36.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 567,381 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.86, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.54.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.13% that was lower than 26.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.