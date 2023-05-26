A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) as it 5-day change was -15.54%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.52% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1154 and sunk to $0.102 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGHL posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$2.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2063, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8530.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -74.16.

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.60%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, LGHL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46.

Technical Analysis of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lion Group Holding Ltd., LGHL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0188.

Raw Stochastic average of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.45% that was lower than 134.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.