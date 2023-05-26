ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.12

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) set off with pace as it heaved 7.04% to $9.88. During the day, the stock rose to $9.94 and sunk to $9.515 before settling in for the price of $9.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACMR posted a 52-week range of $5.46-$20.24.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 60.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 145.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $592.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.14.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1209 employees. It has generated 321,615 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,476. The stock had 2.28 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.22, operating margin was +15.18 and Pretax Margin of +17.32.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ACM Research Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director sold 37,500 shares at the rate of 12.06, making the entire transaction reach 452,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 889,116. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s official sold 22,500 for 12.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 278,351. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,001 in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +10.10 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 145.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.35, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, ACMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Going through the that latest performance of [ACM Research Inc., ACMR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million was inferior to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.16% that was lower than 73.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.