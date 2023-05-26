ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) volume hits 0.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) flaunted slowness of -1.91% at $16.97, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $17.405 and sunk to $16.94 before settling in for the price of $17.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACVA posted a 52-week range of $6.10-$18.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.24.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ACV Auctions Inc. industry. ACV Auctions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 67,500 shares at the rate of 16.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,096,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 333,567. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director sold 238,643 for 16.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,818,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 276,550 in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.10.

In the same vein, ACVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.79% that was higher than 58.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.