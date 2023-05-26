AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) last month performance of 3.40% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) established initial surge of 0.43% at $10.63, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.6814 and sunk to $10.55 before settling in for the price of $10.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALCC posted a 52-week range of $9.65-$10.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 471.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $677.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.98.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AltC Acquisition Corp. industry. AltC Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.82%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.80.

AltC Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 471.60%.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, ALCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AltC Acquisition Corp., ALCC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.67% that was higher than 3.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.