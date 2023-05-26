Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) last month performance of 3.40% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) established initial surge of 0.43% at $10.63, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.6814 and sunk to $10.55 before settling in for the price of $10.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALCC posted a 52-week range of $9.65-$10.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 471.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $677.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.98.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AltC Acquisition Corp. industry. AltC Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.82%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.80.

AltC Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 471.60%.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, ALCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AltC Acquisition Corp., ALCC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.67% that was higher than 3.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) volume hits 3.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.05% to $7.55. During...
Read more

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) volume hits 1.38 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

NN Inc. (NNBR) 20 Days SMA touch 38.74%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer -
NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) flaunted slowness of -2.87% at $1.69, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.