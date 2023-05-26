Search
Steve Mayer
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.70% at $1.56. During the day, the stock rose to $1.61 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APE posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$10.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $974.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $971.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5282.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 23.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 1.60, making the entire transaction reach 800,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 145,202,848. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 800,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 145,702,848 in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, APE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 22.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0677.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.10% that was lower than 95.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

