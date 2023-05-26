AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) PE Ratio stood at $21.86: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.52% to $170.17. During the day, the stock rose to $170.93 and sunk to $168.23 before settling in for the price of $171.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABC posted a 52-week range of $135.14-$176.62.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $165.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 39000 employees. It has generated 5,422,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,610. The stock had 12.89 Receivables turnover and 4.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.19, operating margin was +1.15 and Pretax Margin of +0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 72.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 174.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,305,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,893. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 292,792 for 170.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000,090. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,366,388 in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $3.5 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.29) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 28,805.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.90% and is forecasted to reach 12.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.86, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.93.

In the same vein, ABC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.78, a figure that is expected to reach 2.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

[AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ABC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.54% While, its Average True Range was 2.85.

Raw Stochastic average of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.32% that was lower than 18.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.