Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) average volume reaches $1.88M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.41% at $14.54. During the day, the stock rose to $14.60 and sunk to $14.215 before settling in for the price of $14.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLE posted a 52-week range of $13.66-$18.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 660.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. It has generated 19,657,413 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,298,492. The stock had 29.46 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.07, operating margin was +18.64 and Pretax Margin of +11.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 82.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 15.50, making the entire transaction reach 77,496 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 568,109. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s SVP & Chief Legal Officer bought 648 for 15.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,982. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,131 in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 660.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.86, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.89.

In the same vein, APLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.84% that was lower than 26.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.