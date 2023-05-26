Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) volume hits 1.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 25, 2023, Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) started slowly as it slid -3.90% to $24.18. During the day, the stock rose to $25.23 and sunk to $24.08 before settling in for the price of $25.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVID posted a 52-week range of $19.78-$33.41.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -0.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1485 workers. It has generated 281,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,199. The stock had 4.07 Receivables turnover and 1.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.75, operating margin was +13.36 and Pretax Margin of +10.86.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Avid Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s EVP, CFO & Corp Treasurer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 30.49, making the entire transaction reach 45,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 311,865. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s SVP & GM Video & Media sold 4,462 for 27.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,240 in total.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.28, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.45.

In the same vein, AVID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Avid Technology Inc., AVID], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.74 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.73% that was higher than 50.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.